DPP in Panic Mode: Party Pushes Fake News of Election Rigging

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has gone into panic mode, unleashing a media campaign alleging that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is rigging the elections—a claim that has been flatly denied by election officials, the police, and district commissioners.

Through its outspoken propagandist, Daniel Kachamba Ngwira, the DPP has been circulating reports claiming that MCP is using pre-marked ballot papers in several districts. But investigations by this paper show that the allegations are not only unsubstantiated but have been dismissed outright by multiple authorities.

“We have not received any complaint of pre-marked ballot papers in our district,” said one district commissioner, who asked not to be named. “The voting process has been smooth, transparent, and closely monitored by party monitors and observers. These are baseless allegations.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by other commissioners from across the country. One in the Central Region bluntly told this paper: “This is pure propaganda. Ballot papers are strictly monitored by police and party representatives. Nothing of this sort has happened.”

The Malawi Police Service has also weighed in, saying it has received no official complaints regarding alleged rigging. “If there were such incidents, we would act immediately,” said police spokesperson Peter Kalaya. “But so far, there is nothing on record. The process is peaceful.”

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has equally dismissed the claims. In a statement issued Tuesday, MEC said: “We have not received any report of pre-marked ballot papers or irregularities of this nature. All parties have monitors at polling stations, and the process remains transparent.”

Critics See Panic in DPP Ranks

Political analysts and critics say the DPP’s strategy is deliberate: to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of its followers and prepare them to reject the outcome of the polls.

“This is a classic case of manufacturing fear,” said political scientist Dr. Henry Chunga. “The DPP knows that with high turnout in the Central and Northern regions—areas where it is historically unpopular—it is staring at defeat. By crying foul without evidence, it is simply laying the groundwork to dispute the results.”

Reports indicate that with at least 50 percent of registered voters having cast their ballots, turnout has been particularly high in the Central Region, with long queues observed in Lilongwe, Kasungu, and Dedza. The Northern Region has also reported enthusiastic participation, especially in Mzimba, Rumphi, and Karonga. These are regions where MCP enjoys strong support.

In contrast, turnout in some Southern Region districts has been reported as lower than expected, a trend that analysts say has rattled the DPP.

A Dangerous Game

Observers warn that DPP’s tactic is not just about propaganda—it risks stoking tension and instability.

“By spreading lies about rigging, the DPP is playing a dangerous game,” said one governance expert. “It is trying to delegitimize the process so that if it loses, it can mobilize its supporters to protest and even cause political unrest.”

The Verdict

As things stand, the claims of pre-marked ballots have been thoroughly discredited. MEC, the police, and district commissioners have all spoken with one voice: there is no evidence of rigging.

But the damage may already be done. By pressing the panic button, the DPP has shown its fear of a possible defeat—and in the process, it may be sowing the seeds of chaos in Malawi’s fragile democracy.

