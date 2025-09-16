MDF Intercepts Suspected Gang Plot Near Kasolo Primary School

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has intercepted suspected gang members believed to have been plotting violence around Kasolo Primary School in Chimwala.

According to a report filed by MDF soldier Richard D. Phiri, the army received intelligence from Chimwala TDC indicating that a gang was mobilising to cause unrest in the area. Acting on the tip-off, an MDF patrol was immediately deployed to monitor the situation.

Phiri said that as the patrol approached Chimwala, soldiers noticed a motorcycle carrying three young men dressed in military-style clothing, raising further suspicion. Security officers quickly moved in, managing to apprehend one of the suspects, while the other two escaped.

The arrested suspect has since been handed over to police for further questioning, as investigations into the alleged plot continue. Meanwhile, the MDF has intensified patrols in the area to maintain calm and prevent any possible violence.

