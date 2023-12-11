NBM starts renovating Unima, Luanar Basketball courts

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has started renovating Basketball courts for the University of Malawi (Unima) and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) as promised during the launch of this year’s edition of the Mo626 College Basketball tournament.

On Wednesday, NBM officials led by the Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa and Mo626 College Basketball tournament brand ambassador, musician and entrepreneur Hayze Engola visited Unima to inspect the progress of the works at the court.

Hiwa expressed satisfaction, and outlined that the inspection helped the technical team evaluate improvement areas on the project.

“Over and above the actual inspection, we’ve engaged with the UNIMA basketball team and gotten their insight on the project. This further presented an opportunity for NBM plc officials to engage with UNIMA and BASMAL officials.”

“I would say that 70 percent of the construction work has been done and the remaining 30 percent is expected to be closed off in the next two weeks.

“Thereafter, we expect to make it into phase two of the project. It is my hope that students will get to appreciate the end product after they return to school from their Christmas break,” she said.

Hiwa further said this year, the tournament has seen more teams registering which shows that students have seen the value that Mo626 College Basketball is bringing to the institutions.

“We factored the renovation of basketball courts as one way of giving back to the institutions that we work with on Mo626 Basketball. As a Bank, we believe in creating sustainable impact. This is why we are constructing basketball courts that will be utilized by students and visitors at these two institutions for 5,10 years or more,” explained Hiwa.

Unima Ladies Hawks captain, Forget Mkandawire commended NBM plc for renovating the facility.

“The old court was in bad shape which put us at risk of injuries. The new court will help us to have more time for training and host games, which also gives us an upper hand to win the Mo626 College Basketball and other tournaments,” she said.

