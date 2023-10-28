NBM takes Mental Health Inter-University Social Weekend shindig to Lilongwe

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc at the weekend took the Inter-University Social Weekend to Lilongwe with the core objective of raising awareness about mental health among university students while enjoying sports and entertainment activities.

The social weekend, which took place at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda campus on Friday and Saturday (27 and 28 October 2023) targets Universities and Colleges in proximity or within Lilongwe City, which include Pentecostal Life University, LUANAR NRC and City campus, Lake Malawi Anglican University, Malawi College of Health Sciences, Kamuzu College of Nursing, College of Medicine and Nalikule College.

NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the ‘Mo626 Inter Universities Social Weekend’ has given students light-hearted networking and collaboration opportunities, as well as access to vital mental health and self-care information.

“The Bank is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment where students can openly discuss mental health, pick up coping strategies, and engage in activities that promote overall well-being.

“As part of this effort, a dedicated Mental Health Booth has been set up, staffed by a qualified mental health expert who will be available to assist and guide students in addressing their mental health concerns,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa said the attendees were treated to cultural showcases, sports competitions, and captivating performances, and the Bank’s presence, as one of the event sponsors, further enhanced the experience by offering insights into the financial aspects of mental well-being and personal growth.

Entertainment Director at LUANAR, Wakisa Dimba commended NBM plc for the initiative saying most students in universities are depressed and having mental health experts provided a good platform for them to share their problems while seeking professional counseling services.

“As students, we have a lot of mental health issues. I remember at some point we had a first-year student attempting suicide because of lack of support for his studies.

“But they cannot share their problems with a colleague for fear of being laughed at, but we believe mental health experts have the expertise on handling such issues. Entertainment also provided us relief,” said Dimba.

Eli Njuchi, Malinga Mafia, Sly C, and Wikise headlined the event and mesmerised the students to the brim.

NBM also sponsored a similar event recently, which took place at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) Complex, Blantyre last month.

