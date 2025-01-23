NBS Bank attains K1 trillion market capitalisation

NBS Bank has reached a remarkable milestone, becoming one of the few companies on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) to achieve a market capitalisation of K1 trillion as of 22 January 2025.

The bank’s share price soared from K275.44 per share on 16 January to K316.75 per share by Wednesday’s close of market trading.

This impressive rise in share value represents a wealth increase of K41.31 per share for investors within just a few trading days, highlighting the growing confidence in the bank’s performance and long-term prospects.

Reacting to the achievement, NBS Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Kwanele Ngwenya, described the milestone as a testament to the bank’s resilience and strategic direction.

“As we progress through the 2025 financial year, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude reflecting on NBS Bank’s remarkable financial journey. Our achievement of reaching a market capitalization milestone of 1 trillion Kwacha is not just a number; it marks a significant moment for us all.”

“This accomplishment highlights the effectiveness of our strategy, the dedication of our team, and the steadfast trust of our stakeholders. These achievements are not merely numbers on a balance sheet. They represent the realization of a vision to create a financially resilient and forward-looking institution that delivers value to its stakeholders. They are the results of strategic decisions made to address past challenges, optimize operations, and position NBS Bank as a leader in Malawi’s banking sector.”

“As we stand on the threshold of new opportunities in 2025, I am filled with confidence and excitement for the road ahead. Our financial success is a collective achievement, made possible by the hard work of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the support of our stakeholders. Let us continue to build on this momentum as we strive for even greater heights, delivering value and contributing meaningfully to Malawi’s economic future,” explained Ngwenya.

Renowned stock market investor, Benedicto Nkhoma pointed out that the growth in NBS Bank’s share price reflects broader investor confidence in Malawi’s banking sector.

“The achievement means that in the current environment where inflation is above 30% shareholders, especially pension funds are cushioned from loss of value of their investment. It is an indication that stakeholders have confidence in the operation of the bank.”

“The milestone is an indication of the goodwill the bank is enjoying from stakeholders. Customers would like to associate with a growing institution because it is a sign of a good perception from the market as such, they should expect growth in customer base but also it means customers’ experience expectations are very high,” said Nkhoma.

