MAGLA Challenges Malawians to Rethink Gambling Through Media Engagement

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has called on Malawians to reconsider their views on gambling, highlighting its role as a driver of national development and a source of entertainment.

Speaking during a media workshop held at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel, Acting Director of Legal and Regulatory Services, Owen Chuma, emphasized the critical role of the media in changing public perceptions and fostering understanding of the industry’s contributions.

“People often demonize gambling, but it’s important to realize how much it contributes to national development,” said Chuma.

“Revenue from gambling supports government projects, and MAGLA is directly involved in corporate social responsibility initiatives. We’re building health centres in Moto Village in Mangochi and Kam’mwamba in Neno, as well as sports infrastructure in Mulanje. Gambling isn’t just about playing games—it’s about creating progress and opportunities.”

Chuma also clarified misconceptions about illegal street gambling, warning against unregulated activities such as “Wachiona Ndani” and “Kalipati,” which do not fall under MAGLA’s oversight. Instead, he urged Malawians to see regulated gambling as a legitimate industry contributing positively to society.

Feston Malekezo, Chairperson of Nyika Media Club, echoed the sentiment, urging media practitioners to promote responsible gambling while addressing the risks associated with irresponsible practices. He noted that the media has a responsibility to guide society in understanding how to engage with gambling safely and constructively.

The workshop forms part of MAGLA’s broader strategy to promote transparency, regulatory compliance, and responsible gambling in Malawi. By leveraging the media’s influence, MAGLA hopes to challenge the misconceptions surrounding gambling and inspire a new appreciation for its potential to drive development and deliver entertainment.

