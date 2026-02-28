NBS Bank commits K5 billion to BEAM sanitation drive

NBS Bank Plc has committed K5 billion to support Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust in promoting sanitation and hygiene over the next five years.

The sponsorship will focus on promoting safe hygiene practices in 6,942 primary schools across Malawi between 2026 and 2030.

The announcement was made during the launch of BEAM’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking during ceremony on Friday, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer, Temwani Simwaka, said the bank proudly sponsors BEAM because it recognizes that sanitation and hygiene are essential for good health.

“Supporting BEAM reflects our core values and puts community development at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

Speaking during the launch, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said his government remains committed to creating the right environment for NGOs to operate.

He added that Malawi needs strong partners to achieve national goals, including improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as promoting girls’ education.

“To achieve anything in life, one needs partners and a strategy and not just a strategy, but a good strategy like the one we are launching tonight,” he said.

He said he is pleased that BEAM continues to play a meaningful role and has stood the test of time.

“I am confident that with this strategy, BEAM will achieve even more. I encourage more NGOs to partner with government in delivering essential services. Together, we can make our vision of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2063 a reality. For NGOs, it is vital to uphold principles of good governance. This builds trust within the communities you serve and confidence among those who support your work,” said the President.

Commenting on the initiative, First Lady Gertrude Mutharika said BEAM will work with corporate partners, city councils, and heritage groups to achieve its goal of making Malawi cleaner and healthier.

“Thank you, NBS Bank, for committing K5 billion in support of the Next Gen Hygiene Campaign to improve hygiene and sanitation in primary schools across the country,” she said.

She said investing in cleanliness and proper sanitation helps save lives as well as save resources spent on treating preventable diseases in hospitals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :