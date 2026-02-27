EFP announces not to field candidate during the forth coming by elections

Economic Freedom Party (EFP) has announced that will not field any candidate during the forth coming by elections.

EFP President , Prophet Dr David Mbewe says the party has reached on such decision as one way of respecting the blue alliance.

In an exclusive interview with our reporters, Dr Mbewe said his political party will do everything possible to support the blue alliance political partners.

“Yes what you are hearing is true, our party will not field any candidate in any constituencies where our blue alliance partners have already fielded the candidate, this decision has been reached as one way of instilling trust , and show of Political solidarity towards fellow blue alliance partners,” he said.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) recently announced that will conduct by elections on March 17, 2026.

Some of the areas where these by elections include ; Lilongwe City Bwaila Constituency.

Other constituencies includes;

1. Nkhotakota Liwaladzi;

2. Dedza Mtakataka;

3. Blantyre West ; and

4. Rumphi Central.

For Local Government by-elections the wards are as follows;

1. Ighembe Ward, in Karonga Songwe constituency;

2. Luwinga Ward, in Mzuzu City North constituency;

3. Linthembwe Ward, in Dowa Ngala constituency;

4. Chilobwe Ward, in Lilongwe Chilobwe constituency;

5. Msitu Ward, in Mchinji South constituency;

6. Mikongo Ward, in Mangochi North East constituency;

7. Chanda Ward in Zomba Chikomwe constituency;

8. Chirunga Ward in Zomba City North constituency; and

9. Muonekera Ward in Thyolo Goliati constituency.

