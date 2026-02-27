SKC memorial golf preps gain momentum

Preparations for the inaugural Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, are gaining momentum, with the corporate world showing significant interest in the event.

Scheduled to take place on March 28th, 2026, at the Lilongwe Golf Club, the tournament is being organized in keeping up the charity spirit of Vice President of Malawi, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who tragically lost his life in a military plane crash on June 10, 2024 along with eight others.

Dr. Chilima, a renowned corporate icon, philanthropist, and politician, left behind a legacy of service to the needy, and the golf tournament aims to continue his mission.

Boyd Luwe, Chairperson of the fundraising committee of the memorial golf tournament, expressed delight with the responses received so far from the corporate world and business sector.

“As a committee steering the fundraising aspect of the golf tournament are delighted with the responses so far. We are on the right track,” said Luwe.

The Foundation plans to utilize the funds raised from the tournament to benefit kidney failure patients by acquiring dialysis machines for strategic district hospitals across the country.

The SKC Foundation Trustee, Sean Chilima, son to the late Chilima, appealed to the corporate world and the general public to participate in the event, emphasizing that government alone cannot provide for everyone.

“The late Dr. Chilima believed in our ability as a people to assist government in uplifting the poor. Government alone cannot manage to provide for each and every one of us. But through efforts like these, with your financial and material donations and encouragement, a lot of people with kidney challenges and needing dialysis treatment will be assisted,” said Sean.

The golf event has categorized sponsors ranging from Diamond, pegged at K25 million as headline partner, to Bronze Category, pegged at K5 million.

“We trust that companies, organizations, and individuals who believe in Malawi as the late SKC did, will come forward and be part of this life-changing event for the underprivileged,” said Luwe.

