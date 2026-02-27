NBM plc supports ‘Onesimus vs Armstrong’ concert with K5 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K5 million towards the ‘Armstrong vs Onesimus’ concert scheduled to take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Bank’s Product Development and Strategy Manager, Ibrahim Chapeyama said the sponsorship reflects NBM plc’s commitment to supporting the country’s creative industry and promoting local talent.

“As a Bank we believe that for talent to excel, it begins with us. This is a major show that brings together nostalgic musical influence and the current era,” said Chapeyama.

He added that NBM plc will also give away tickets to five outstanding winners through a digital competition under the campaign titled ‘Mo Excellence Ticket Giveaway – Onesimus vs Armstrong’.

Chapeyama explained that the competition is open to the public, and participants are required to follow the guidelines of the competition.

“Follow and like our Facebook page, and comment on what Mo Excellence means to you. The most liked comments will each win a standard single ticket to the show,” said Chapeyama.

He said the initiative aims to enhance customer engagement while supporting the growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

Marketing Manager for Onesimus, Mcleana Kalua expressed gratitude to NBM plc for the sponsorship.

“We find it very delightful that a corporate bank is supporting us as a music industry. I can confirm that both Onesimus and Armstrong are ready to entertain Malawians on Saturday,” said Kalua.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :