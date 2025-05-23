NBS Bank plc renews strategic partnership with Rabobank of Netherlands

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed commercial bank, NBS Bank has renewed its technical assistance partnership with Netherlands based Rabobank, extending the collaboration until June 2026.

The agreement, signed recently during Rabo Partnership’s 35th Anniversary Conference in the Netherlands, marks a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two institutions, which began informally in 2016 and was formalised in 2018.

Speaking during the signing event in the Netherlands, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer, Temwani Simwaka, disclosed that the new phase of the partnership focuses on four strategic areas namely food and agriculture finance, energy transition, data management, and credit process optimisation.

Simwaka expressed that the event highlights how international collaboration is playing a crucial role in strengthening rural finance and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

“We are proud to continue this journey with Rabo Bank, their technical expertise and strategic support have played a vital role in NBS Bank’s transformation over the past few years—from revamping our IT infrastructure and Agency Banking to launching tailored Agri-financing and SME solutions.”

“The partnership has already delivered a notable impact in Malawi. Since its inception, NBS Bank has transitioned from near insolvency to becoming one of the country’s most profitable and innovative financial institutions,” said Simwaka.

She said some of the key achievements include the development of an Agribusiness Department, the rollout of Agency Banking to reach underserved rural areas, and the piloting of digital payment solutions for tea and macadamia estate farmers to replace risky cash transactions.

She further highlighted that with the renewed agreement, NBS Bank aims to accelerate digitisation, improve data governance, and empower its leadership through executive mentorship and knowledge-sharing programs.

Rabobank Partnerships CEO David Gerbrands also highlighted that the collaboration signals the Bank’s growing confidence and commitment to investing in world-class expertise to drive its growth agenda.

“Together, we are not just improving banking systems—we are building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem in Malawi.”

“As Rabo Partnerships and NBS Bank plc enter this new chapter, they remain focused on their shared mission: to build a financially inclusive Malawi, where smallholder farmers, SMEs, and communities can thrive through access to tailored, innovative, and sustainable financial solutions,” said Gerbrands.

