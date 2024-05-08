NCA/DCA Cash Assistance Provides Relief to El Nino Victims in Chikwawa District, Malawi

Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid (NCA/DCA) Malawi Joint Country Programme have distributed cash amounting to K114 million kwacha to victims of El Nino in Chikwawa district.

Speaking during the cash distribution exercise in the district on Tuesday, NCA/DCA head of programs Paul Mmanjamwada said they decided to provide humanitarian response to the food-insecure El Nino-affected population to cushion them during this challenging period.

He stated that the project has targeted the most vulnerable individuals, including the sick, lactating and pregnant women, and the elderly, to assist them during this time of reduced production due to the severe impact of El Nino.

“The Norwegian government was very considerate in setting aside funds to support farmers in Malawi who are part of our economic empowerment programs and have been affected by El Nino,” added Mmanjamwada.

One of the beneficiaries, Adam Batafulaye was grateful for the money describing it as timely as he is unable to meet his family’s needs, especially food.

“Due to the effects of climate change, some of my crops dried up while others were swept away by floods that occurred recently. It has been difficult for me to provide for my family, and sometimes we have had to go to bed on empty stomachs,” said Batafulaye.

He added that the cash will also help him take care of the crops he planted a week ago using micro-investment drip irrigation, before expressing his appreciation to the organization for their gesture.

On the other hand, Senior chief Nkhwangwa concurred with Batafulaye and stressed that most of his subjects are sleeping on empty stomachs.

“Let me thank NCA/DCA for this gesture,” says the chief who has also refuted rumours that many relatives were included in the program, stating that the registration process was carried out by Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) team.

“Most of the beneficiaries are those participating in the economic empowerment programs through NCA/DCA, among others. I am advising these people to use the money for its intended purpose,” added Senior Chief Nkhwangwa.

The multipurpose cash distribution, amounting to K114 million and targeting 1,200 households in Chikwawa district, is funded by NORAD through a grant called NASEN.

