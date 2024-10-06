NCD Alliance Malawi, stakeholders discuss impacts of climate change on non-communicable diseases

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Alliance Malawi has emphasized the need for the health systems in Malawi to incorporate climate change issues when responding to public health matters.

NCD Alliance Malawi National Chairperson Maud Mwakasungula disclosed that climate change has had negative impacts on delivery of healthcare services; hence, the need for the government and its stakeholders to incorporate it in their programming.

Mwakasungula made the remarks during a stakeholder engagement meeting on NCDs and Climate Change. The meeting was held at Edge Water Court in Lilongwe on 11 September 2024.

The meeting was part of NCD Alliance Malawi project titled “Scaling up the Implementation Capacity for NCDs Prevention and Management Strategies.” In collaboration with Partners in Health (PIH) and with funding from World Diabetes Foundation (WDF) and Technical backing from the Malawi Government.

Mwakasungula disclosed that climate change has become one of the drivers of NCDs in Malawi.

“It’s a driver because when disasters hit, there is disruption of healthcare, which also increases the risk of NCDs. It is therefore very important that NCDs are integrated in disaster response plans,” she said.

She said the stakeholders therefore felt it was important that NCD Alliance Malawi should partner with organizations, which are working in the field of climate change to ensure NCD needs are addressed in disaster planning.

Stakeholders described the meeting as critical in creating a forum where they can discuss how climate change is impacting delivery of healthcare services to Malawians.

Among others, they looked at the opportunities for the NCD Alliance Malawi, which, among others, include the opportunity to collaborate with existing district resources, such as Riders for Health, to optimize logistics without additional costs.

It was also resolved that the government must take the lead in NCD initiatives for long-term sustainability. Stakeholders agreed to build on the health discussions from COP25 in Dubai by partnering with the Environmental Affairs Department for advocacy at future international summits.

They also recommended that NCD Alliance Malawi should continue engagement with Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM), which serves over five million Malawians.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders asked NCD Alliance Malawi to form new partners as multiple sectors are eager to eradicate NCDs due to the widespread impact and to leverage UNICEF’s provision of BP machines and stethoscopes for HSAs to increase NCD screenings in the communities.

NCD Alliance Malawi committed itself to utilizing community radio stations to raise awareness about NCD prevention and care, advocate for increased funding for NCDs, and involve NCDs in health and climate change coordination teams to advocate for NCD priorities.

The alliance will also partner with the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) to increase civic education efforts on NCDs across Malawi.

Furthermore, NCD Alliance Malawi will incorporate lessons from Cyclone Freddy’s response, such as integrating NCD services into mobile clinics for better emergency care.

