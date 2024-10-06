Businessman Charles Zimba wants corporate support for boxing in Malawi following Hannock Phiri’s victory

Prominent Malawian businessman Charles Zimba, who is the chief executive officer for SICO Holdings, has made a fervent appeal to the corporate sector to increase its support for boxing in the country, following an exhilarating international boxing bout that took place on Sunday.

Local fighter Hannock Phiri emerged victorious against his Congolese opponent at the BICC Amphitheatre, captivating the audience and showcasing the potential of Malawian boxing talent.

During a post-fight interview, Zimba—who supported the bout with K7.5 million—expressed his enthusiasm for Phiri’s impressive performance and emphasized the need for sustained investment in the sport.

Hannock’s victory is not just a win for him but for all of us who believe in the potential of Malawian athletes. Boxing has the ability to uplift communities, instill discipline, and inspire the youth,” he stated. “However, to truly harness this potential, we need the support of the corporate world.”

Zimba’s remarks come at a crucial time when many athletes struggle with inadequate resources and training facilities.

He highlighted that with better sponsorship, boxers could access training camps, professional coaching, and proper nutrition, all of which are essential for success at international levels. “We need businesses to recognize that investing in sports is not just a charitable act but an opportunity to contribute to national pride and economic growth,” Zimba added.

The bout itself was a thrilling affair, with Phiri demonstrating remarkable skill and determination throughout the match.

His win has reignited interest in boxing in Malawi, a sport that has historically faced challenges in securing adequate funding and visibility. Fans erupted in applause as Phiri claimed victory, showcasing the kind of community support that Zimba believes can be amplified with corporate backing.

Many in the audience shared Zimba’s sentiments, expressing hope that this victory would lead to a renewed focus on supporting local athletes. “We want to see more events like this, and we need companies to step up and sponsor these fighters. They have the talent; they just need the opportunity,” one fan remarked.

Zimba’s call to action aligns with broader efforts to enhance sports development in Malawi. The government’s recent initiatives to promote athletics, including infrastructure improvements and training programs, underscore the importance of fostering local talent. However, the lack of corporate sponsorship remains a significant barrier.

In the wake of this international bout, there is growing optimism that Phiri’s victory could serve as a catalyst for change.

Zimba concluded his remarks by inviting business leaders to join him in supporting boxing initiatives, emphasizing that “together, we can create a thriving sports culture in Malawi.”

As the boxing community celebrates Phiri’s achievement, the hope remains that this moment will inspire greater investment and recognition for the sport, ultimately benefiting not only the athletes but also the nation as a whole.

