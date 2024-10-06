NBM plc aids Magomero Health Centre with essential medial drugs

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated essential drugs and medical supplies worth K3.9 million to Magomero Health Centre in Zomba.

The Catholic mission-established Health Centre has recently faced financial challenges despite providing healthcare to a catchment population of over 35,000 across 59 villages, thereby forcing the Sister-in-Charge of the institution to approach NBM plc for assistance.

Speaking when she handed over the donation on Wednesday, NBM plc Zomba Service Centre Manager Tawina Malata said the ‘Bank of Nation’ believes that good health is the foundation of a prosperous society and the donation exemplifies NBM plc’s dedication to making a difference in the health and well-being of the communities.

“We came here to help fill that gap by donating K3.9 million worth of essential drugs and medical supplies to support the invaluable work that this health centre performs daily. We recognize that healthcare is not just about infrastructure or staffing, but also about ensuring that the necessary medicines are available to those who need them most.”

“This donation underscores our commitment to the health and well-being of the communities we serve. It is part of our broader corporate social responsibility initiative, which focuses on improving lives through sustainable and impactful contributions,” said Malata.

The Health Centre’s Officer-in-Charge, Sister Juliana Kunkeyani thanked NBM for the timely donation which will help save lives of many patients who fail to pay for their treatment.

“We were failing to give good services because we lack essential medical supplies, the coming in of these drugs and other medical supplies will help us offer proper care to our patients,” said Sister Kunkeyani.

She added that the facility still needs beds, linen, plus equipment for its new maternity wing under construction.

Established in 1947, Magomero Health Centre is situated 32 kilometers from Zomba Central Hospital.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!