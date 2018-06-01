Nchalo Utd out to dent Bankers image: Malawi TNM Super League

Nchalo United will be desperate to put an end to their poor form when they host a red-hot Silver Strikers side in their TNM Super League clash on Sunday at Kalulu Stadium.

The lower Shire out-fit who just suspended their head coach Charles Manda have dropped down to 16th on the 16-team TNM Super League log.

Nchalo are struggling for form ahead of the bankers game, having lost to Dwangwa United in their last league outing.

“We always have to be positive because we are in this situation. We have to pick ourselves up and motivate the players and keep pushing,” said Nchalo United caretaker boss Mac Donald Yobe.

“We are trying by all means to focus on our Sundays match . We take it game by game and not try put ourselves under pressure.

“We know where we are and we know what we need to do to get out of the situation. It’s also about getting that win and maybe that will take us out of the situation we are in.”

Meanwhile, the bankers have looked good in their recent League fixtures, winning four consecutive games to stay second with 13 points. Nyasa Big Bullets still lead the pack with 17 points from seven matches.

Bankers’ most recent game saw them beat TN Stars 2-1.

“We know that at present‚ things aren’t in our hands (in the title race). Whatever it is that we have in our hands that’s in line with our destiny – we’ll approach Sundays game like a cup final,” said Silver Strikers team manager Francis Songo.

In team news, the bankers will be missing Bright Munthali and Levisoni Maganizo,who are with the Flames in South Africa for Cosafa Cup

