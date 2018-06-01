Nomads to face Mangochi Select in school fundraising match

In a bid to keep their players in shape, Be Forward Wanderers are treking to lakeshore district of Mangochi on Sunday to play a friendly match Mangochi Select at Mangochi Stadium.

The Nomads were excused for two weeks in any competitive match as they contributed eight players to the Flames who are in South Africa for the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Wanderers team manager,Steven Madeira said the friendly match which will be played at Mangochi Stadium is one way of keeping their players in shape.

“We cannot stay idle as our colleagues are busy playing football.The game will also help our coaches to access players from different positions,”said Madeira.

This will be the Nomads second friendly match since the Flames traveled to South Africa.

Last week,the Nomads beat Lake Valley 6-4.

The Mangochi game is a fundraising match organised by Mangochi Secondary School Alumni Association.

Mangochi Secondary School (Masescho) Alumni Association spokesperson Rashid Amadu Mapila said they took advantage of Wanderers’ inactivity to engage them in a fundraising match. “It is a fundraising game for Masescho. The proceeds will go to several projects being undertaken by the alumni at the school such as [improving] the sanitation system, constructing a security fence and a girls hostel,” he said.

Meanwhile,the Nomads are expected to resume their competitive games next week following the Flames ouster in the Cosafa Cup.

The Flames lost 1-0 in their first game against Mauritius before drawing 1-1 against Botswana.

Their last game is on Friday against Angola.

