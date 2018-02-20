Ndirande irate mob beat to death suspected thief  

Angry residents of populous township of Ndirande in Blantyre have beaten to death a man suspected to have stolen a wheelbarrow.

Malawi Police have identified the deceased as 23-year old Emmanuel Kantondo 23 of Kunjilika village, TA Dambe, Neno district but was a resident of area called Zambia in the township.

Blantyre police publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi told Nyasa Times the deceased was found by night police patrol officers on Sunday lying by road side.

“He was taken to Ndirande healthy center for treatment where due to his condition, was later referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further medical attention. He was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Nkhwazi said.

Meanwhile no arrests have been made but dead body is still at QECH mortuary for postmortem.

“Police is appealing to members of the public not to take the law into their hands but rather they should report to the police all suspected criminals for proper investigations and trial in the normal justice system.”

