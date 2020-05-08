Ndirande MP Mpinganjira furious with ‘no through road’ for presidential cavalcade
Deputy Minister of Defence, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ndirande (Blantyre City Centre), Chipiliro Mpinganjira is reportedly furious with his constituents over reports that they attacked President Peter Mutharika’s convoy by pelting stones in the voilatile township on Thursday after filing nominations papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).
Mutharika, 80-year-old but still alert filed his nomination papers for the July 2 rerun alongside his new running mate Atupele Muluzi, the 41-year old son of former President Bakili Muluzi, who ruled Malawi from 1994 to 1999.
According to video footage that went viral on social media platforms, opposition supporters threw stones at one of cars of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cars leading the motorcade.
Ndirande MP Mpinganjira has reportedly asked the constituents to idetfy trouble makers of the incident.
Mpinganjira is “embarrassed” that the people in his constituency were blocking the road for President Mutharika to pass through the township, chanting ‘Pitala asadutse! [No through road for Peter Mutharika].
Others chanted ‘Achoke! Pitala achoke! [Peter Mutharika, leave office!].”
The MP has blamed what he called the criminal behavior of some opposition leaders.
But presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said President Mutharika was not hurt and the presidential motorcade was intact.
He said the stoning could have been on cars of party supporters who had gone earlier before Mutharika.
Kalilani said Mutharika changed routes to return to Sanjika Palace because it was getting dark but said the President and Muluzi addred people around Ndirande Market.
“Together we will be the bridge to the future, together we will win this election,” President Mutharika told supporters.
Crowds of people in the two parties' blue and yellow colours thronged the streets, ignoring a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People have spoken. They are tired of thieves and cruel leadership. Thisbe a repeat of what happened in the Colonia era and MCP era. The advise is never take people for granted. The point we are is irreversibl, period.
amuchita bwino pitala, kkkkk ulendo basi
These are signs that peter is not wanted and or liked by majority in the country? You can take a horse to the river but you cannot by all means force it to drink water. One day is one day the sun will shine and those who are raising their kids with dirty money will taste their own medicine.
DPP are living in denial. People of Ndirande are not happy.
Inuso a MP sitikukufunani Kuno ku ndix mugendedwa
Mulimmadzi otsutsa
Kundilande apa azipanga zaDPP/ UDF .Anthu ena kumeneko amafuna CHILIMA
Koma akhumudwa ndikumuwona chakwela kutsogolela.Munthu wopussa ndichipaninso chomwe amadanacho kukhosi
we have freedom of association in our country, so do not attack dpp just because we do not associate with it. let us embrace one another and above all let us vote for dpp
amakapangitsa nsonkhano ku ndix ko??
This should be condemned in the strongest terms. However, the best thing Mgeme could have done was not to comment anything
People are angry with DPP muona zenizeni,mwawapheranji amalawi atatu aja kuLilongwe.
Ndirande ndiya DPP mungovutika athu 36 otumidwa sakuimira Ndirande