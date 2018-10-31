Necof meet underway as Malawi govt  assures stakeholders ‘no rigging’ scheme

A highly charged National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) is underway in Lilongwe as state organisations including the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) assured poll stakeholders that the missing of the crucial biometric voter registration kit will not affect preparations for the forthcoming elections.

ICT expert at MEC Muhabi Chisi said the missing biometric kit was used to register people who had not registered for national identity cards and the data in the kit had already been removed to the main server when it missed.

The kit was later found in a train in Mozambique.

“No data has been tampered with,” said Chisi, saying no one, except authorized people by MEC can log into the kit.

Norman Fulatira, public relations officer for the National Registration Bureau (NRB) said all the data had been offloaded from the kit when it missed and every information was cleared.

He said no one could use it to register anyone from Mozambique without an official from his office, saying this could be the reason it was dumped because it was of no use to them.

Macra officials are also expected to make their presentations before the floor is open to political parties and other stakeholders who are calling for the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners.

