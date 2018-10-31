Necof meet underway as Malawi govt  assures stakeholders ‘no rigging’ scheme

A highly charged National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) is underway in Lilongwe as state organisations including the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) assured poll stakeholders that the missing of the crucial biometric voter registration kit will not affect preparations for the forthcoming elections.
ICT expert at MEC Muhabi Chisi said the missing biometric kit was used to register people who had not registered for national identity cards and the data in the kit had already been removed to the main server when it missed.
The kit was later found in a train in Mozambique.
“No data has been tampered with,” said Chisi, saying no one, except authorized people by MEC can log into the kit.
Norman Fulatira, public relations officer for the National Registration Bureau (NRB) said all the data had been offloaded from the kit when it missed and every information was cleared.
He said no one could use it to register anyone from Mozambique without an official from his office, saying this could be the reason it was dumped because it was of no use to them.
Macra officials are also expected to make their presentations before the floor is open to political parties and other stakeholders who are calling for the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
I definitely see Chilima’s hands on this one. I mean i don’t think DPP is that stupid to let a loose end been found like that. This is Chilima he thought once that kit has stolen he’ll get his brothers in mozambique registered. Wagwa nayo, system yomwe umaidziwa chaka cha 2014 anzako aisintha ada. Kuyaluka that is why wathawira ku nigeria without making any noise. Panotu akukufuna kuti uzalongosole zomwe ukuziwapo pa kaberedwe ka mavoti wakhala ukulalikira.
I quote’ No one could use it without an official from our office really? its like you are telling school children!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Has anyone considered that some retards could be paid to be stealing this kits and then cause chaos and remove credibility of the elections? I mean if someone wants to be shady cant be this sloppy unless akupangila dala. I think we are all being sold a dummy here, and knowing how crooked some folks are on the other side I cant rule that one out. Kenaka muyamba kuswana kuti atibela atibela because someone is playing these games to remove MEC and maybe bring in their own retards to run their scheme. But knowing how low IQ Malawians are, folks… Read more »
In Malawi nobody admits wrong doing…… even thieves caught red handed deny wrong doing. eg 145,00US$ donation inakanidwa, donated vehicles zinakanidwa etc. Do not trust this no sense from MEC.
For goodness sake, you don’t expect MEC or DPP to admit wrongdoing