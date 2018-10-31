Comedians Kansiime, Chaponda to peform in Malawi together

Well-known Ugandan comedian Annie Kansiime is scheduled to be in Malawi next month for a live performance at Bingu International Convention Centre in the capital Lilongwe together withUK-based Malawian stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda who made it to the finals of leading reality show, Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

The show is slated for November 18, 2018.

In an industry full of stars like South Africa’s Trevor Noah and Nigeria’s Basketmouth just to mention a few, coming up with new material can be a tough task for some. But Chaponda’s trick of focussing on real life issues has always worked thereby avoiding an overdrive situation.

.“Kansiime Anne , Daliso Chaponda ,Carl Joshua Ncube, Cotilda Inapo will perform at a show to be hosted by Patience Namadingo & Nya- Uyu,” organisers said.

Ticket fees are available from Crossroads Hotel, Presidents Hotel, Foodworths, Ulendo Safaris & Veg Delight,” reads part of the text accompanying the poster.

