Netball Association of Malawi told to produce financial reports

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has been told by the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) to produce financial reports accounting for the funds that the association has used in the past four years.

According to the council’s acting executive secretary, Henry Meleka, NAM has been drawing 200 million Kwacha from government every year but no report has ever been presented to the council in the past four years.

This is coming at a time when the country’s netball governing body awaits its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March this year.

The association has also been asked to explain how money was used in the Presidential Initiative on Sports (PIS).

Meleka said the report will be important in building trust in NAM officials for future funding of the association by government which is normally meant for developing netball from the grass root, organising some tournaments and catering for the Malawi Queen’s engagements.

“They need to explain how funds have been used. We give them 200 million Kwacha annually and this money ought to be accounted for,” Meleka said.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!