HRDC appeals to Malawi govt to let Bushiri’s child travel to seek medical attention: ‘Sanctity of life must be protected’
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has appealed to Tonse Alliance government to allow Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s 8-year-old daughter to travel to Kenya to seek specialised medical attention.
Government blocked Bushiri’s daughter to seek medical attention in Kenya on Friday and hasn’t given reasons for the move.
However, during the press briefing on COVID-19 in Lilongwe on Tuesday, HRDC leadership commented on the issue, saying government should, in the first place, consider the life of the child because she does not have any problem with the law.
HRDC says government must consider “the sanctity of life” in dealing with the issue in which Prophet Bushiri’s daughter.
The group has since asked government and Prophet Bushiri to sit down quickly so that the child travel to Kenya and access medical attention.
In a statement, Bushiri’s spokesman Ephraim Nyondo said: “Having worked with the prophet for many years, I have noticed that he is a man of faith who believes that doctors treats; but it is God who heals. He believes the child has a right to life and access to medical attention just as any other citizen.”
Bushiri's lawyer Wapona Kita confirmed the daughters and their grandmother were on Friday prevented from travelling to Kenya yet there are no travel restrictions imposed on them.
Leave Bushiri alone. Bushiri what wrong did he do to Tonse Alliance?
Both HRDC and Prophet Bushiri have exposed themselves big time how fake they are. Imagine Major 1 has been duping people all along that he can heal people from different types of sicknesses, now, he finds himself in a situation where he cannot heal his own daughter. As for HRDC, learn to chew Bushiri miracle money in silence, you are now a disgrace, don’t take Malawians as fools.
Bush li mmmm. Just heal ur daughter basii. Za Kenya forget. Ur daughter is.not sick.
Hrdc whatever you call but stop this nonsense bcoz u talk everything now u leave real issues leave bushiri and tell chakwera to fire his Minister’s who eten covid money not this are you now u start loosing ur mind
It’s easier said when you are watching from the stands. Should your child get sick some day and the whole government should deny her treatment, you will curse the day you were born and you will hate the Tonse government through and through. The government is denying its own citizens medication, really? Can the operator of the air ambulance deal with a fake case? God forbid! Government now has an eloquent spokesperson in Gospel Kazako. Is it not surprising that up to now he has remained mute? Could it be that he is not in agreement with the action his… Read more »
I don’t think our government can refuse the sick child to go and seek medical help if there is need to do so. There is more to this story
HRDC should know its limitations. They cant be everywhere. Who paid for the bottles of water and lunch they took. Malawians are not as foolish as they think. The problem is that you dont earn your living rightly so you end up being tossed to an from. Onani ife azanu we earn our living and dont depend on Bushiri timadzidyetsa tokha and he cant fool us.
Holy water is the answer. Why seeking medical aid in Kenya?
Let child go and seek medical assistance
Moreover no traveling restrictions on them.
Where the police are getting power to stop them.
This is Court contempt kutenga malamuro ndikutangaza nawo.
Akatelo ndiye kuti Sembereka, Trapence and Tembo alandila 2 million kwacha each. This guy is a charlatan. Will HRDC explain to the country if Bushiri bolts again? Because we all know his final destination is Juba, South Sudan where they have guaranteed him a safe haven. This guy will forever live as a fugitive. Malawi has no cash so he wants to go to Juba and continue milking gullible people
HRDC slowly but steadily loosing relevance. If failing to tackle real issues now reduced to as personal mouth piece of Bush-Lee