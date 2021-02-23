HRDC appeals to Malawi govt to let Bushiri’s child travel to seek medical attention: ‘Sanctity of life must be protected’ 

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has appealed to Tonse Alliance government to allow Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s 8-year-old daughter to travel to Kenya to seek specialised medical attention.

Government blocked Bushiri’s daughter to seek medical attention in Kenya on Friday and hasn’t given reasons for the move.

However, during the press briefing on COVID-19 in Lilongwe on Tuesday, HRDC leadership commented on the issue, saying government should, in the first place, consider the life of the child because she does not have any problem with the law.

HRDC says government must consider “the sanctity of life” in dealing with the issue in which Prophet Bushiri’s daughter.

The group has since asked government and Prophet Bushiri to sit down quickly so that the child travel to Kenya and access medical attention.

In a statement, Bushiri’s spokesman Ephraim Nyondo said: “Having worked with the prophet for many years, I have noticed that he is a man of faith who believes that doctors treats; but it is God who heals. He believes the child has a right to life and access to medical attention just as any other citizen.”

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita confirmed the daughters and their grandmother were on Friday prevented from travelling to Kenya yet there are no travel restrictions imposed on them.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!