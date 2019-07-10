New recruited teachers down tools over pay

Teachers from various universities across the country recruited last April have gone into an indefinite sit-in aimed to push government so that it owners their full monthly salaries.

Nyasa Times understands that for four months now, the teachers have not yet received a penny for their services.

The 333 teachers, who were recruited after interviews last year, have argued it is grossly unfair for them to work for months without pay.

Interim president for the teachers, Samson Kachikopa, said government have been giving them a cold shoulder over the matter.

“We have been pushing for our pay for months now but there has been nothing that has been happening. Last week we wrote the principal secretary [in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology] but. nothing has happening.

“We are irked by government’s lack of complacency. How does government expect us to effectively deliver when we have nothing to support ourselves? We have vowed to continue downing tools until government positively responds to our needs,” said Kachikopa.

Nyasa Times has learnt that the teachers submitted their petition to the Ministry last week, and gave the latter five days to respond.

But after five days, which ended on Tuesday, the Ministry has not yet responded.

Ministry of Education spokesperson, Lindiwe Chide, asked for more time to respond on the matter.

