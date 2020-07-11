New stricter measures to curb spread of coronavirus in Malawi

Government has announced new measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic following continued rise of cases in he country.

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 said in a statement signed by its co-chairperson John Phuka announced the new restrictions on Friday as the country registered 83 new virus cases in 24 hours, six new recoveries and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed infection in the country to 2069, with 31 deaths.

“Government notes that due to the escalation of infections and deaths due to Covid-19, there is need to implement stricter measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in cities, towns, districts, municipalities and communities throughout Malawi,’’ reads a statement from Phuka.

Among others, government has with immediate effect suspended entertainment gatherings, weddings and other social gatherings and imposed restrictions on religious and funeral gatherings.

Government has further suspended all mobile markets and banned street vending at all trading centres to avoid overcrowding of places.

Authorities have also been instructed to clean and fumigate markets every two weeks to disinfect them.

“Religious gatherings and meetings should be suspended except where they adhere to the following measures; congregants must wear masks, prayer services should not be held in confined spaces and church premises be regularly disinfected,” it reads.

Government has since urged all individuals to stay home, observe hygiene, practice social distancing and wear appropriate face masks at all times.

