Nomads legend Kannock Munde dies

July 11, 2020 Elijah Phimbi- Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Former Mighty Be Forward player and coach Kannock ‘Bruno’ Munde has died.

Munde breathed his last at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Friday after a short illness.

He died of high blood pressure.

Wanderers General Secretary Victor Maunde confirmed the death on Friday and said burial arrangements will be released on Saturday.

Munde served different roles at Nomads including coach and team manager.

He also coached Mozambican side Ferroviaro De Nampula mid 2000’s where he helped the club win a number of silverwares.

Destroyer of liars
Destroyer of liars

A very good former winger for the Nomads. I remember him well when he saved the Nomads from imminent defeat by Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium with less that 2 minutes to go in Kamuzu cup. He snatched a ball from a playful Silver defender and equalised. During replay in Lilongwe Silver lost 2 – 0.

2 hours ago
Atuli
Atuli

Bless his soul …Sad

2 hours ago
