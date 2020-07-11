Nomads legend Kannock Munde dies

Former Mighty Be Forward player and coach Kannock ‘Bruno’ Munde has died.

Munde breathed his last at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Friday after a short illness.

He died of high blood pressure.

Wanderers General Secretary Victor Maunde confirmed the death on Friday and said burial arrangements will be released on Saturday.

Munde served different roles at Nomads including coach and team manager.

He also coached Mozambican side Ferroviaro De Nampula mid 2000’s where he helped the club win a number of silverwares.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!