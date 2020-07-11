Sports minister Msungama says FA Malawi boss politically compromised
Newly- appointed Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama has accused Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Mac Milan Walter Nyamilandu of being politically compromised for his active role in the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Nyamilandu has been accused of participating in politics associating with the DPP.
But the new Sports Minister Msungama said the head of local football governing body should be apolitical.
“FAM president is politically compromised. We have to develop football and he has to remember though his party lost power, the responsibility of managing the game is apolitical,” said Msungama.
“I do not hate Walter personally, but then constitutionally, Fifa and FAM do not allow its members to be actively involved in politics. We saw images of him [Nyamilandu] in political attire circulating on social media which does not augur well with his position.
“I am a straightforward person who calls a spade by its name. I was interested that being an intellectual, how could he use his powers to advance his personal interests? I looked at it that he is not fit to be FA president.”
Msungama said he will have a meeting with the FAM president to tell him to draw the line or else resign from his position.
His comments comes after renowned sports analyst Charles Nyirenda urged sports administrators not to associate themselves with partisan politics.
Nyirenda said he is confident that the new Head of State Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who once served as Chairperson for Malawi National Sports Council during the late Bingu wa Mutharika era will consider sports development in the country.
Nyamilandu, however, said as FAM, they serve government of the day.
Cadet number 1.
He was was offered a job at green belt.. He puts on the blue baretta .
Ine ndinena Walter ndi tambwali thus why timangomudyera azimayi
Kkkkk. Is that the best way of starting a job as a new sport minister?
Chitsilu Walter 15 yrs ngati mpira umaudziwa konse.Pitani ku politics Basi.
This Nyamilandu guy is a crap. You do not serve government of the day, rather u serve Malawians. Are u a village head to say you serve gvt of the day? Useless man.
The point is that they must not serve any government . Just work hand in hand with sports ministry not serve the government.
Nsungama when you land at a ministry you need to study the culture before pointing fingers at anybody. Nyamilandu is way ahead of you in terms of football understanding hence he has been president for many years.
Which culture are you talking about here? The same lame corrupt culture that has kept Malawian football at doldrums? We desperately need reforms and complete transformation in these bodies
Walter
You do not need to serve government of the day. You wished DPP had won. This is not serving gvt of the day.
You need to develop football and that is your responsibility.
Walter should resign coz we’ve seen him siding or supporting dpp therefore because of this we need to amicably resign and pave way for others .
I was also very disappointed to learn that in the wake covid 19 funds that FIFA gave FAM Walter decided to be buying and supplying players with food stuff starter packs…..No No this has to stop ,give the players money not these rubbish things.
We don’t want DPP way of doing things.
The monies will be abused watch out govt…..
Mr zio ine
Nyamilandu is not way ahead of anybody because all what he was doing was politics and not football.
So it’s important for him to resign.