Sports minister Msungama says FA Malawi boss politically compromised

Newly- appointed Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama has accused Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Mac Milan Walter Nyamilandu of being politically compromised for his active role in the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Nyamilandu has been accused of participating in politics associating with the DPP.

But the new Sports Minister Msungama said the head of local football governing body should be apolitical.

“FAM president is politically compromised. We have to develop football and he has to remember though his party lost power, the responsibility of managing the game is apolitical,” said Msungama.

“I do not hate Walter personally, but then constitutionally, Fifa and FAM do not allow its members to be actively involved in politics. We saw images of him [Nyamilandu] in political attire circulating on social media which does not augur well with his position.

“I am a straightforward person who calls a spade by its name. I was interested that being an intellectual, how could he use his powers to advance his personal interests? I looked at it that he is not fit to be FA president.”

Msungama said he will have a meeting with the FAM president to tell him to draw the line or else resign from his position.

His comments comes after renowned sports analyst Charles Nyirenda urged sports administrators not to associate themselves with partisan politics.

Nyirenda said he is confident that the new Head of State Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who once served as Chairperson for Malawi National Sports Council during the late Bingu wa Mutharika era will consider sports development in the country.

Nyamilandu, however, said as FAM, they serve government of the day.

