Newly promoted Malawi Immigration Sergeants accuse management of being inconsiderate

The just promoted Departent of Immigration and Citizenship Services sergeants in Malawi have vowed never to commit themselves effectively to their normal duties if management will not take heed to their reservations on the promotions which were effected on May 12.

In the letter addressed to the Director General of the department Immigration and Citizenship Services, the officers who were recruited in 2012 say they have lost their trust in the management for promoting the them to the rank of sergeants not sub inspectors as required by the law.

“We congratulate our fellows (2018 intake officers) for being promoted to the rank of sergeants as well. Be it as is may, questions have been raised on how your office can promote someone who has worked for 8 years to the rank of sergeant and at the same time promoting someone who has worked for 20 months to the same rank of sergeant. As law enforcers, should we only enforce those laws to the members of the general public?” reads the letter in part.

The disgruntled officers say their 2012 friends whom they graduated together with, were successfully promoted to the rank of sergeants in 2016 without interviews and now they have also been promoted to the rank of sub inspectors without interviews.

“Is their case different from ours? Don’t we serve the same government in the same department? our operating procedures are the same too. Why should we be treated as if we work under a different ministry? How do you expect us to work towards achieving the departments Mission and vision statement yet we are being treated as outcast? “

The officers have given the management until Monday, May 19 to respond to their grievances failing which they will not perform their duties normal duties effectively.

The constable grievances come a day after Sub inspectors warned of the sit-in strike from next week should management fail to promote them as inspectors.

On Tuesday the department announced that it has promoted all constables to sergeants and all sergeants to sub inspectors, the last rank of junior officers.

