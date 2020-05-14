Airtel Malawi to host live Facebook party with Joy Nathu and VJ Ice: Free Data up for grabs!

Following the decline in social activities due to coronavirus (Covid-19 )restrictions on social interactions that are currently in place, Airtel Malawi plc has announced an upcoming live party to be hosted on its official Airtel Malawi Facebook page this Friday, May 15 from 8 pm to 9 pm in the evening.

Featuring renowned Radio DJ and media personality Joy Nathu as the host and pioneer VJ, VJ Ice on the decks, the Airtel Live Party will be a first of its kind event to be held from the local telecoms and corporate sector.

And lucky viewers of the Live Party stand a chance to win 2GB data bundles if they share the live event to 10 or more of their friends by creating a watch party on their respective Facebook pages.

Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said the Live Party will launch the leading telecoms operator’s newly revamped My Airtel Mobile App and the ‘Katswiri‘ Community Champion initiative.

“We realize that during this period of social distancing, our customers are currently looking for sources of entertainment and ways to remain connected to their friends and family,” Kamoto said.

“And so the Airtel Live Party this Friday will be a great opportunity to engage and entertain our customers through the revered art of music while informing our customers about these two new digital campaigns.”

He further said the ‘My Airtel Mobile App’ now has an improved user interface featuring different synergized elements such as the ability for the user to input recipient details direct from their phonebook when sending money or buying airtime.

It also offers the use of debit and credit cards to purchase airtime and push funds from the bank to Airtel Money and eases the buying of all bundles via the app without having to remember the USSD codes.

The app also easily accesses Airtel Money tariff for easy reference before sending money and also eases topping-up airtime using recharge scratch cards by simply inputting the serial number into the mobile app’s recharge portal, among other features.

With regards to the ‘Katswiri‘ Community Champion initiative, Kamoto elaborates that this is an opportunity for Airtel’s prepaid customers to get 4% extra airtime when they buy airtime for their family and friends on the Airtel network.

This is through using the My Airtel Mobile App or the Airtel Money *211# platform thereby becoming their respective communities’ or families ‘Katswiri‘ or local Airtime provider.

“The customer can, in turn, use this extra 4% airtime as normal airtime or share it with family and friends via Me2U at no extra fee,” Kamoto said.

“Furthermore, in line with the ‘Katswiri‘ initiative, daily transaction limits for Me2U have now been revised from the initial K3,800 limit per transaction in a day to K45,000 limit per transaction.

“What’s more, customers will now be able to make as many of these K45,000 Me2U transactions as they like in a day.”

He said Airtel prepaid customers will simply have to use the Me2U option in the My Airtel Mobile App in order to share their airtime to others.

“The Airtel Live Party, ‘Katswiri‘ community champion initiative, and the My Airtel Mobile App are part of Airtel Malawi’s various projects aimed at keeping customers connected through more digital transactions in the wake of social distancing and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other initiatives have been the zero-rating of Airtel Money person to person transactions; zero-rating of online education sites: www.education.gov and www.khanacademy.org, health sites: www.covid19.health.gov.mw www.who.int and www.ncov2019.live and toll-free platforms: 54747 and *929#

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks; and high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

Airtel Malawi was established in Malawi in 2010 as a subsidiary of Airtel Africa. Airtel Africa PLC is a Pan- African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!