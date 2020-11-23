NFRA fires embattled former deputy CEO Viola

State run National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) has fired its embattled former deputy chief executive officer who was on suspension.

Gerald Viola is now battling a court case on allegations of bribery and corruption.

A letter dated November 16, 2020 from NFRA says Viola has been dismissed after a disciplinary committee found him guilty of serious misconduct on the allegation that he single-handedly issued a Local Purchase Order worth K3.3 billion to Missie’s Trading to supply 10,000 metric tonnes of strategic Grain Reserve maize to NFRA.

NFRA officials have confirmed the development.

But Viola has always pleaded innocent, saying this was mere political witch hunt.

He was also arrested this year of illegally selling a government vehicle which he used as his official vehicle when he was with the Office of the President and Cabinet.

