Chakwera to be installed as Mzuzu University chancellor: Mzuni graduation Jan

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) management has finally set a date for graduation after a protracted battle with graduands who took to the streets in Lilongwe protesting against the delayed graduation ceremony announcing that it will be held on January 27 2021.

In a statement, the university states: “Mzuzu University is pleased to inform all students who completed their studies after December 2019 and the public that the first session of 22nd University Congregation will be held on Wednesday 27 January 2021.”

During the ceremony President Lazarus Chakwera will be installed as Chancellor of the University.

This will be the 22nd Congregation for Mzuzu University since it was inaugurated by former president Bakili Muluzi in 1997 its first Chancellor.

Last week, President Chakwera defended his decision to accept the position of chancellorship in public universities after he earlier criticised presidents becoming chancellor’s of public universities.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the graduation of students from the Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (Luanar), Chakwera said his acceptance to be chancellor of public universities may seem in contradiction with his sentiments against the tradition.

He said he has to accept it now until the law is changed.

“I have told the Ministry of Education to work on the Act that bound heads of state to be chancellor of universities, repeal and replace it the current act as a way of rectifying the anomaly,” he said.

He said until that time, he will continue to comply with the law.

