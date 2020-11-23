Police hunt for village chief over sexual assault allegations

November 23, 2020

Malawi Police in Kasungu are looking for a group village headman on allegations that he defiled his step daughter.

Kasungu police spokesperson Miracle Nkosi has identified the village headman as 44-year-old Aubrey Mzuze.

Nkosi said the suspect is alleged to have defiled his 13 year old step daughter.

“Mzuze forced himself on the girl when her mother was in hospital as a guardian for two other children who fell ill,” said Nkosi.

Nkosi has said after raping the girl, Mzuze threatened she would punish her if she revealed to anyone.

“But the young girl gathered courage and informed her mother about the ordeal,” said Nkosi.

Mzuze who is currently on the run, hails from Kaphaizi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphaizi  in the  district.

