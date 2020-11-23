Private schools ignore govt directives on MSCE students fees

Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) students on private schools getting extra lessons for their examination in January, will pay 20 per cent of their term fees.

This is in contrast to the directive by the government that no student should pay fees during the extra lessons ahead of the January examination.

The Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) president Joseph Patel has said they want the students to pay 20 percent of their school fees.

Patel has also said that they had initially agreed with government that students in private schools should be paying 20 percent from their initial fees.

” We are now surprised that government has made a different directive,” he said.

He says the association will again engage government to address the situation which he dubs as ‘ erroneous’.

Form form students had a rude awakening earlier this month when a massive leakage of examinations papers led to a cancellation of the national examinations.

They were initially due to re-sit in March next year, but President Lazarus Chakwera described the time frame as too long.

He then ordered that the examinations be written not later than January.

