Ngalande disputes ‘fake news’: Kaliati condemns torching of UTM flags 

Former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth, Louis Ngalande has disputed social media reports that he had ditched United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Ngalande speaking at a rally addressed by UTM leader and State Vice President Saulos Chilima in Ntcheu on Sunday which was televised live on Times TV and Zodiak, said he was alerted of “fake news” which was circulating on social media that he had left UTM and other propaganda issues.

“I remain solid member of UTM. Do not be misled with cheap propaganda and fake news,” said Ngalande.

Falsehoods spread like wildfire on social media, getting quicker and longer-lasting pickup than the truth.

The movement’s secretary general Patricia Kaliati also speaking at the rally condemened the torching of UTM flags and vehicles from what she suspected as regime thugs.

