Ngalande disputes ‘fake news’: Kaliati condemns torching of UTM flags 

September 3, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director  of youth, Louis Ngalande has disputed social media reports that  he had ditched United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Kaliati speaking at Ntcheu during a UTM rally

Ngalande speaking at a rally addressed by UTM leader and State Vice President Saulos Chilima in Ntcheu on Sunday which was televised live on Times TV and Zodiak, said he was alerted of “fake news” which was circulating on social media that he had left UTM and other propaganda issues.

“I remain solid member of UTM. Do not be misled with cheap propaganda and fake news,” said Ngalande.

Falsehoods spread like wildfire on social media, getting quicker and longer-lasting pickup than the truth.

The movement’s secretary general Patricia Kaliati also speaking at the rally condemened the torching of UTM flags and vehicles from what she suspected as regime thugs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
pathfinder Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

KKKKKKKK ulendo uno sanatukwanepotu olo kunena kuti mtchona, akuopa unyolo? pa hule lija manesi atengerapo phunziro. ngakhalenso hulelo pa facebook pake pali bata nduuu hahahahahaha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes