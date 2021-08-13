NGO buys MK20m Covid-19 prevention materials for Lilongwe rural health centres

LiFest, a Malawian non-governmental organization helping address mental health problems and gender based violence, has bought coronavirus disease (Covid-19) prevention materials worth MK20 million meant for donation to five rural health centres in the outskirts of the capital, Lilongwe.

The assorted Covid-19 prevention materials include handwashing soap, overalls and water buckets, which will be shared among Nathenje, Lumbadzi, Chezi, Mitundu and Chileka Health Centres.

Making a symbolic donation at Nathenje Health Centre on Thursday, LiFest Chief Executive Officer, Gowa Magowa, said the assorted items will enable health workers in the health centres to protect themselves while assisting patients.

“These materials will also help all those accessing the hospitals exercise hygiene by washing their hands which is one of the scientifically proven ways of preventing the pandemic. We have carefully chosen to donate to these health centers on the outskirts of the city of Lilongwe in order to strengthen Covid-19 prevention measures in rural areas where misinformation about the pandemic is widespread,” Magowa said.

Nathenje Health Centre alone received 100 overalls besides several cartons of hand soaps and buckets of water.

According to Magowa, the donation will follow shortly in the other health centres.

The facility-in-charge for Nathenje Health Centre, Mary Lujere, commended LiFest for the donation, saying it is timely because the centre, which serves about 54, 000 people, had actually run-out of hand washing soaps and facilities.

“We had a few of the hand washing facilities and being plastic they broke down over time. We are appreciative, more especially for the liquid handwashing soap, which is mostly recommended for places like ours,” said Lujere, who is also health area in charge for Nathenje.

