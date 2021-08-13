Minister Kachale Banda says research is key to SADC industrialisation agenda in the Covid-19 era

The Minister of Industry Roy Kachale Banda has urged Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to invest more in research and development if the countries are to achieve accelerated digitalisation and industrialisation.

Kachale Banda was contributing to the panel discussion on the promotion of digitalisation for revival of the SADC Industrialisation Agenda in the Covid-19 era.

The panel discussion was part of the SADC public lecture hosted by State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima during the ongoing SADC Summit Heads of State and Government.

Kachale Banda highlighted the role of the private sector on digitalisation for industrialisation.

“There is a need to put adequate focus on research and development and collaboration between the private sector and the academia for value for money. SADC countries should focus on adding value to products before exporting,” he said.

The minister emphasized that export products should have the same or higher quality compared to those from other regions and that prices should also be competitive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!