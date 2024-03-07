NGO trains 216 inclusive education champions

Fount for Nations, through the Pamodzi for Inclusive Education in South East Africa (PIESEA) project, has trained 216 inclusive education champions that are helping solve problems affecting special needs learners in Lilongwe, Dowa and Mzimba districts.

PIESEA, a project advocating for inclusive education in Malawi, is phasing out this year, according to Patience Mkandawire, Fount for Nations Co-founder and Executive Director.

At least 81 inclusive education champions drawn from Traditional Authorities Chitseka and Malili in Lilongwe interacted on Wednesday to, among other things, consolidate ideas of sustaining the gains brought by the PIESEA project.

Speaking at Chiwoza Primary School in TA Chitseka, Mkandawire urged government and other stakeholders to support these community-owned initiatives of promoting inclusive education and solving the problems facing special needs leaners.

“The champions are able to identify the special needs on their own and finding solutions within themselves. They are fixing inclusive toilets and ramps, buying school materials, doing door to door visits and offering psychosocial and family support.

“In TA Chitseka, communities have created by-laws supporting inclusive education and children to go to school, among others.

“The gaps are also many, including lack of special needs teachers and resource centres and funds. There is, therefore, the need for more support and collaboration, which will result in hope for a better future for inclusive education in Malawi,” Mkandawire said.

Chief Education Officer for Lilongwe Rural East, Jennifer Chilunga Ndaferankhande, said the government is prioritizing training mainstream and special needs teachers and provision of disability friendly amenities.

“The training will enable teachers to identify and screen special needs leaners through their inclusive teaching practices, resulting in all learners receiving quality education.

“Indeed we need digital and physical structures that will meet the needs of special needs leaners. Sensitizations are taking place to ensure that schools have structures that are disability friendly,” Ndaferankhande said.

Divala Bazaliyele, Chairperson for Ntanga champions club under Group Village Head Ntanga in TA Chitseka, said although the PIESEA project is phasing out, they will continue helping special needs leaners and liaising with parents and

