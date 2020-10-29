Ngoni senior chief Mtwalo arrested for assaulting cop charges

October 29, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawi Police Service in Mzuzu City have confirmed the arrest of  Ngoni Senior Chief Mtwalo of Mzimba for allegedly assaulting officer-in-charge for Mtwalo Police Unit, Thomas Chirwa on Monday evening while on duty.

 Mtwalo arrested for assault charges

Northern region police deputy spokesperson Maurice Chapola  said the police officer was injured in the process.

Mtwalo, real name, Shexter Bywell Jere,  was taken to Mzuzu Police station where he was charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm

The victim Chirwa claimed  Mtwalo assaulted him while he, and other officers were manning a roadblock around Edundu area.

Chirwa said Mtwalo confronted him on why the police barred his people from constructing houses at a certain area which is under dispute between the chief and some of his subjects.

2 Comments
M'Malawi
M'Malawi
2 hours ago

Ngiyaxolisa inkosi, uyahamba ePrison.

Ticheze Chitukula
Ticheze Chitukula
2 hours ago

It very pathetic for a senior chief to assult police officer who is also on dut. For he thought, assulting the officer will cause fear in the victim and fail to perform. It is high time that, we must respect our brothers and sisters who are in duty to protect the civilian. May the law work on him.

