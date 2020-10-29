Ngoni senior chief Mtwalo arrested for assaulting cop charges
Malawi Police Service in Mzuzu City have confirmed the arrest of Ngoni Senior Chief Mtwalo of Mzimba for allegedly assaulting officer-in-charge for Mtwalo Police Unit, Thomas Chirwa on Monday evening while on duty.
Northern region police deputy spokesperson Maurice Chapola said the police officer was injured in the process.
Mtwalo, real name, Shexter Bywell Jere, was taken to Mzuzu Police station where he was charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm
The victim Chirwa claimed Mtwalo assaulted him while he, and other officers were manning a roadblock around Edundu area.
Chirwa said Mtwalo confronted him on why the police barred his people from constructing houses at a certain area which is under dispute between the chief and some of his subjects.
Ngiyaxolisa inkosi, uyahamba ePrison.
It very pathetic for a senior chief to assult police officer who is also on dut. For he thought, assulting the officer will cause fear in the victim and fail to perform. It is high time that, we must respect our brothers and sisters who are in duty to protect the civilian. May the law work on him.