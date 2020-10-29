Minister Kazako pleads with Malawians  to utilize post office services

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako has urged Malawians to be utilizing post office services amidst increased use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) globally.

He was speaking Wednesday when he presided over the commemoration of World Post Day at Lwezga Health Centre in Karonga.

Kazako said regardless of ICT becoming the simplest and cheap means of communication, there was still need for people to be using post office services, as some of the ICT services cannot serve people in other areas such transportation of mail in different forms.

“For example, people in Karonga grow different crops such rice, cassava besides practicing animal husbandry and fishing, these commodities cannot be transported from one point to the other through ICT, it is only post office and other courier service providers which can ably do that,” the Minister noted.

He said it was important for people to be using the services because the providers are well trained in luggage handling and trust healthy.

“Post office continues to embrace ICT in tracking and tracing parcels from one point to the other. It is therefore impossible for a parcel to get lost otherwise they will compensate you since they are insured,” the Minister said.

Kazako added the use of the services could go a long way in contribution towards the improvement of post office operations.

Taking advantage of the gathering, He assured people in Karonga that the Tones Alliance Government was committed to implementing what it pledged during the campaign ahead the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh Presidential elections.

“The government will always explain reasons behind any delay in implementing some of the pledges as outlined in its manifesto for the sake of transparency and accountability,” Kazako pointed out.

The Minister, among other requests from people of Karonga South, pledged that his Ministry would soon erect a tower to improve network for mobile phones service providers in the area.

Director of Finance at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Ben Chisonga said the day was commemorated at Lwezga Health Centre because the organization in collaboration with DHL had through its social corporate responsibility renovated the facility besides proving assorted medical equipment worth about K31 million.

“We have constructed a ventilated pit latrine, washing bay, bath rooms and provided chairs beds and mattresses besides installing solar panels so that the facility has power through out,” he said.

An Official from Post Master General, Harold Media said Post office was striving to bring its visibility and services close to the people to improve financial inclusion amongst Malawians.

The day was set aside by Universal Post Union, an organization which is under United Nations and this year’s theme is ‘More than just mail’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares