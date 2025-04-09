NGORA Applauds Growing NGO Compliance in Malawi

The Non-Governmental Organisations Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has expressed satisfaction with the growing compliance levels among NGOs in Malawi, according to its quarterly report covering January to March 2025.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with Northern Region-based NGOs at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel on Wednesday, NGORA Chief Executive Officer Edward Chileka Banda commended the sector’s commitment to regulation and transparency.

The latest update reveals that, as of the end of March 2025, 1,100 NGOs are registered with NGORA, and 341 of them currently hold valid licenses.

Banda emphasized that licensing is not optional, stressing the importance of accountability.

“Licenses are issued based on detailed reports submitted by NGOs. These must outline their activities, funding sources, amounts received, and where the activities are being implemented. This ensures that NGO operations genuinely benefit the communities they serve,” he said.

Youth Watch Society Executive Director, Muteyu Mukhuta Banda, described the meeting as timely and vital.

“It’s important to receive regular updates from NGORA. As NGOs, we must keep each other in check and ensure we’re always operating within Malawi’s legal framework,” he said.

During the meeting, attendees were also informed that the 2019 NGO Policy expired in December 2024. The Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare is now spearheading efforts to develop a new 2025 policy framework.

Additionally, NGORA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, has made significant progress in strengthening Malawi’s legal and regulatory environment for NGOs. Key developments include the finalization and gazetting of the International NGOs Operations and NGO Coordination Regulations. Meanwhile, the Fees Regulation is under review by the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, and three more regulatory instruments are currently being finalized.

Established through the NGO (Amendment) Act of 2022, NGORA is mandated to register and regulate all NGOs operating in Malawi.

