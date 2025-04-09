Standard Bank Unveils ‘Yours247’ – A Game-Changing Digital Banking Campaign

Standard Bank Malawi has officially launched an innovative digital campaign dubbed Yours247, aimed at transforming the way customers access banking services through cutting-edge technology.

The campaign was unveiled on Wednesday during a media engagement session at the bank’s Head Office in Lilongwe, attended by senior executives and members of the Country Leadership Council.

Standard Bank CEO Phillip Madinga described Yours247 as a customer-driven innovation designed to make banking more personal, adaptive, and accessible.

“Our goal is to digitize the banking experience—from quick transactions and loan access to a full range of services—available anytime, anywhere, at the tap of a button,” said Madinga.

A key highlight of the campaign is the launch of a new USSD platform tailored for SMEs. Through the *247# code, Enterprise Account holders can now access essential banking services without the need for internet connectivity—a move set to revolutionize banking for small and medium-sized businesses across Malawi.

Madinga acknowledged the ongoing challenges of digital literacy, particularly in rural communities, but reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to bridging these gaps and promoting financial inclusion.

“As we roll out Yours247, we’re focused on ensuring convenience, efficiency, and adaptability—so that all our customers can enjoy seamless, innovative banking,” he added.

Standard Bank reiterated its commitment to investing in digital infrastructure, positioning Yours247 as a bold step toward enhancing service delivery and redefining the future of banking in Malawi.

