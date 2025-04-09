Nyasa Tobacco Company Pledges to Reward Farmers for Their Hard Work

Malawi’s leading tobacco exporter, Nyasa Tobacco Company (NTC), has reaffirmed its commitment to offering sustainable and rewarding prices to the country’s tobacco farmers this marketing season.

NTC, known for delivering premium-quality tobacco to international markets, continues to uphold its mission of excellence and economic transformation in Malawi.

Speaking during the official opening of the 2025 tobacco marketing season at the Kanengo Auction Floors—an event graced by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera—NTC Director Fleetwood Haiya emphasized the company’s readiness to purchase tobacco at competitive prices.

“I can assure you that all quality tobacco, which is properly graded and meets our standards, will be rewarded accordingly. We are already offering prices beyond $3.10. Some bales have fetched $3.20, even $3.25. This is our way of rewarding farmers for their sweat,” Haiya said.

He acknowledged the challenges farmers faced this season, particularly the destructive cyclones that hit parts of the country and damaged tobacco fields. Despite the setbacks, Haiya noted that the country has managed to produce 170 million kilograms of tobacco, surpassing last year’s output.

“Initially, we were concerned about the impact of the cyclones and unpredictable weather patterns. We feared for the quality and quantity of the crop. But I’m pleased to report that we have produced more than last year, reaching a final projection of 170 million kilograms. That’s a remarkable achievement under the circumstances,” he said.

Haiya also commended farmers for expanding their hectarage and continuing to cultivate despite the adverse weather. He welcomed the entrance of new growers into the industry and reaffirmed NTC’s commitment to ensuring that local farmers receive fair value for their efforts.

“As a local buyer, our responsibility is to make sure farmers go back home happy—knowing they were fairly compensated for their hard work. We are continuing from where we left off last year, and we’ll keep raising the bar in rewarding our farmers,” he added.

