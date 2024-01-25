NICE received US$100 000 from UNDP to promote women participation in 2025 elections

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) has described the US$100, 000 funding it has received from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as a boost in its efforts to promote women participation in the 2025 elections.

NICE Acting Executive Director Gray Kalindekafe said they were not discouraged by the minimal results previous campaigns initiated to advocate for women’s election got.

He said his organization remains committed to ensuring that voters change their mindset towards women politicians.

Kalindekafe made the sentiments in an interview on Thursday when he was drawn to comment on the‘Inclusive participation of women/young women in Malawi politics’ (Nthawi Yawo Project)’, which NICE launched recently.

UNDP has provided US$100, 000 towards the implementation of the project, which targets Karonga, Salima and Neno districts.

But Kalindekafe was quick to point out that his organization needs more resources to ensure it reaches out to all the female candidates in all the districts across the country.

“As you are aware, NICE is the only organization that has structures across the country, right from the area, ward, and constituency to the national level. So, we are appealing to all interested organizations to collaborate with us to raise awareness on the importance of electing female candidates,” he said.

NICE has volunteers across the country who play a crucial role in civic and voter education. The organization also plays a key role in raising awareness on societal as well as national matters, including Covid-19 and cholera outbreaks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!