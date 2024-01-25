Police scare off villagers trying to scavenge fuel from overturned tanker

Police in Lilongwe scared off villagers who wanted to scavenge fuel from an overturned fuel tanker at TAMA near Lumbadzi Admarc along the Lilongwe – Kasungu M1 road a while ago.

Villagers run to the accident scene carrying jerrycanes and pails to get petrol from the overturned fuel tanker but were put away by police who arrived at the scene of the accident on time on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Public Relations Officer for Lumbadzi Police Sergent Felix Kwinyani said the vehicle registration number T938 horse and trailer registration number T760 DBL was heading to Lilongwe from Mzuzu – Kasungu direction.

He said police is yet to establish the cause of the accident as the driver who was driving the vehicle was rushed to Blessings private hospital for treatment.

Lumbadzi Police officers together with Fire fighters from Kamuzu International Airport ( KIA) and Lilongwe City council rushed to the scene and are still on the ground to control villagers who went with pails and jerrycans to draw petrol from the tanker.

