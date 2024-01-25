Chibuku Products Limited launches 650ml bottled Chibuku Special on the market, to sale at K800

Chibuku Products Limited (CPL) on Wednesday launched a new product – Chibuku Special – with a vow to continue maintaining highest ethical standards in the production and distribution of the opaque beers in Malawi.

CPL is a market leader in production and sale of Chibuku beers, with hundreds of taverns and selling outlets spread across Malawi.

The company’s Managing Director, Gerald Bowler, disclosed that it took them 12 months’ of research, innovation and development to come up with the new product.

“The development and launch of Chibuku Special have been a labor of love for our entire team. We have dedicated countless hours to research, design, and testing to ensure that this product embodies the values and quality that Chibuku Product is renowned for. We have listened to our customers’ needs, anticipated industry trends, and pushed the boundaries of innovation to create a product that we are immensely proud of, in a grass bottle,” said Bowler, “Chibuku Special has shelf life of three months and its price is MK800. We expect our customers to return of the bottles so that we can sustain prices longer without increasing.”

He said Chibuku Special represents a leap forward in traditional opaque beer sector, as it not only offers unparalleled functionality and performance, but it also reflects the company’s commitment to traditional heritage, sustainability, durability, and customer satisfaction.

Bowler expressed confidence that the new product will not only meet the needs of the existing customers, but also attract new ones, expanding the company’s reach and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

He reiterated his company’s commitment to sustaining fair prices for its beer products despite the business going through economic turbulence as a result of the impact of the recent development and scarcity of the foreign exchange.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been involved in this journey, from the dedicated team that brought Chibuku Special to life to our partners and supporters who have believed in us every step of the way. Your hard work, dedication, and unwavering support have been instrumental in making this launch possible.

“As we unveil Chibuku Special to the world, I am filled with a sense of pride and confidence in what we have achieved. I am certain that this product will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, and I eagerly anticipate the success and impact it will have in the market,” said Bowler.

After the launch, the guests were treated to a sumptuous lunch before being given a sip of the new Chibuku Special.

One of the guests, Manda wa Manda – who owns a chain of Chibuku selling outlets in a number of districts – described the new product as a perfect companion for imbibers.

Manda said the beer gives a drinker true reflection of what traditional opaque beer is yet at an affordable price.

“With Chibuku Special, imbibers won’t need to spend thousands and thousands of their hard-earned money before they reach their climax,” he said.

