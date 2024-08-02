NICE urges youths to coexist before, during and after September 2025 General Elections

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has urged young people in Malawi to be agents of peace as the country is preparing for the general elections slated for September 2025.

Speaking during an orientation for the youths from different political parties on the newly amended electoral laws, NICE District Programmes Officer for Dedza and Lilongwe Rural, Daniel Malango, said youths must not be used in perpetrating any form of violence but rather be agents of peace during the electoral period.

“Play your rightful role in politics of promoting peace by supporting your fellow youths who are contesting in the forthcoming elections,” explained Malango.

Malango further urged the youths to be sensitizing their fellow youths to register in their large numbers during the registration exercise which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will commence in September, 2024.

“People need to be sensitized that registration for next year’s elections will commence in September, 2024 but only people with a valid national identity card will be allowed to register, according to the amended electoral laws” noted Malango adding “your duty therefore is to inform the people who do not have the National Identity cards to firstly register with National Registration Bureau so that they then register with MEC.

In addition, Malango explained that the laws are very clear on punishments that will be meted out to the perpetrators of violence during the electoral period.

“If you will be involved in any form of violence during the electoral process, the law will not spare you because you belong to any political party,” warned Malango.

However MCFoster Banda of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) observed that the youths have a duty of peacefully campaigning for their political parties so that they win in the forthcoming elections.

“If we promote violence, we may discourage some voters from casting their votes,” noted Banda.

But Layelo Kalulu of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bemoaned that political parties in the country were not being treated equally when it comes to political violence.

“Some parties are spared by the police whenever they contravene the laws and this makes us feel insecure in the areas where these parties feel they are dominant,” noted Kalulu.

The orientation session drew participants from UTM, DPP, MCP and UDF and was supported by the European Union under the chilungamo program.

