NICO Group supports ICAM, IPPM annual conferences

NICO group of companies has contributed K 5 million and K3 Million towards the annual conferences of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi (ICAM) and the Institute of People Management Malawi respectively scheduled for the month end of September and October.

Speaking at a cheque presentation ceremony on Tuesday at NICO holdings head office in Blantyre, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NICO General Donebel Mandala said the group decided to sponsor the annual gatherings because they are platforms on which their employees acquire new productive skills.

Mandala then added that the two conferences also allow their employees to network with fellow professionals and in turn collaborating in enhancing the Social Economic development of the country.

” NICO being a financial services Group,we appreciate the knowledge that our employees accumulate through these annual conferences” he said.

Mandala also announced at the ceremony that NICO general intends to partner with the two employees’ mother bodies in organising their annual conferences having also sponsored them last year.

On her part Chrisie Jere, Examinations Manager for ICAM held NICO group for the monetary support saying it shall seal the financial gap of hosting the conference.

Jere said the lake shore conference is expected to attract over 1000 experts who are expected to deliberate on best practices that can revolutionise Malawi Economy.

On his part Bonifec Msesa, Executive Director for Institute of People Management Malawi(IPPM) said this year his organisation is to pay special focus on how human capital can be motivated to achieve organisation strategic goals.

NICO group is a conglomerate of more than five subsidiaries namely: NICO Asset Managers,NICO Technologies, Eris Properties, NBS Bank,NICO General and NICO Life companies.

