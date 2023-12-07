NICO Life launches cutting-edge digital KYC platform

NICO Life Insurance, the leading life insurance brand in the Malawian industry, has launched a new digital platform for know-your-customer (KYC) which will be accessible via WhatsApp.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, NICO Life Chief Executive Office (CEO), Eric Chapola said the introduction of the KYC is a groundbreaking initiative that reinforces the company’s commitment to providing a seamless and secure experience for its policy holders.

“In an era where digital transformation is reshaping industries, NICO Life embraces technological advancements to enhance the onboarding process, making it more efficient and user-friendly for our customers,” Chapola said.

He added that as a first on the market, the platform will among other things, allow NICO Life customers to update their KYC details using their mobile phone through the company’s WhatsApp chatbot.

Chapola also said the digital KYC platform marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate and elevate the customer experience.

“By leveraging technology, we empower our customers to embark on their life insurance journey with confidence, knowing that their security and convenience are at the forefront of our service offerings.”

He further said the company’s digitization efforts demonstrates their commitment in responding to not only the needs of its customers but also the growing sophistication of their lifestyles and taste.

The digital KYC platform, boats numerous features that include a swift onboarding process that allows customers to make update their information within four minutes.

It also includes secure verification protocols which ensure the confidentiality and integrity of customer information and allows seamless accessibility where it can be accessed anytime and anywhere across devices.

Chapola has assured the market that NICO Life is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance, saying: “The digital KYC platform is designed to meet regulatory requirements, ensuring a secure and compliant onboarding process.

“NICO Life is a leading insurance provider with a commitment to delivering high-quality insurance products and superior customer service.

With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we continue to lead the industry in providing reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions,” Chapola said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!