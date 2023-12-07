Sports Council denies favouring Haiya in FAM polls

Malawi National Council of Sports has refuted allegations that it is favouring Super League of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya in Football Association of Malawi of Malawi elections.

He will contest against incumbent FAM president Walter Nyamilandu in the December 16 elections.

Sports Council public relations officer Edgar Ntulumbwa was reacting to allegations advanced by a group of people calling itself Concerned Football Fans raised in Lilongwe.

He said: “We are surprised with the allegations accusing us of favouring one side but we don’t know how. We ask the group to produce evidence that this is so.

“Our role as MNSC during this time is to ensure fairness during the campaign period and also during the voting day. We want to ensure that provisions of the FAM constitution is respected in relation to the elections. We are observers.”

Chairperson of the Concerned Football Fans Harold Fote claimed during a press briefing in Lilongwe that they have evidence that Sports Council is favouring Haiya.

He read a message addressed to MNSC warning them against interfering in football politics.

Reads the message in part: “We have credible information indicating that you have endorsed Mr. Haiya as your candidate for the presidential position. Your letter to the General Secretary of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) appears to be an unwarranted interference in the electoral process, seemingly aimed at promoting your preferred candidate.

“Rather than involving yourself in football political matters, we urge you to focus on the responsibilities for which you were appointed, serving the taxpayers of this country. Your claim that the Southern Region Football Association violated its own Bye-Laws on the composition of delegates to the December AGM raises concerns.”

Haiya has challenged Nyamilandu on the position of FAM president, having secured five nominations against the incumbent’s three.

Madalitso Kuyeri and former FAM first vice-president James Mwenda will contest for his old position with Northern Region Football Association chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje and incumbent second vice-president Othaniel Hara will battle it out for the same position.

On committee members, Southern Region Football Association chairperson Raphael Humba, Daud Mtanthiko, Patrick Kapanga, Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa, Chimango Munthali, Muhammed Seleman face off while Felister Dossi will and Mervis Mangulenji will vie for female-member position.