Super League rakes in record gate revenue

The 2023 TNM Super League has registered a record K916 million gross from the previous K588 million.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Fleetwood Haiya disclosed this during a press briefing in Blantyre yesterday that this was achieved in line with the association’s efforts to turn around since they were elected into office early this year.

“We formed a joint supporters committee to help make the league violent free which helped a lot to attract spectators to our games,” he said.

Haiya, who was accompanied by Sulom vice-president Gilbert Mittawa, executive committee member Chimwemwe Nyirenda and chief executive officer Faith Mzungu-Vilakati described their maiden season as a success and promised to build it from there.

However, Haiya who is vying for Football Association of Malawi presidential elections, patted his committee on the back for contributing to the success.

“This success has been achieved because we work as a team. It’s about Fleetwood Haiya. We thank teams for their commitment and competitiveness. I would like to thank FCB Nyasa Bullets for being champions.

“To the relegated teams, there is always a next time. We can achieve more if we continue to hold hands together and live our dream. We promised to establish a secretariat by employing full time staff such as chief executive officer, accountant and media and marketing officer.”

Haiya also applauded the media for contributing to the success of their maiden season.

Mittawa also said their efforts of making the league attractive and competitive also reflected the league winners and the last relegated team being decided on the last day of the season.

Earlier this week, Haiya promised to raise the annual subvention for each of the 16 Super League teams from K8 million to K20 million. Two seasons ago, the subvention was K1 million.

He said also they are into discussions with sponsors TNM plc to on the impact of the recent devaluation of the kwacha on teams’ operations.

He also hailed Farmers Organisation for sponsoring the man of the match awards and said they would engage them to raise from K150,000.

